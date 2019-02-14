See All Vascular Surgeons in Glendale, CA
Dr. Ramtin Massoudi, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Ramtin Massoudi, MD

Endovascular Surgery
3.2 (11)
Map Pin Small Glendale, CA
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ramtin Massoudi, MD

Dr. Ramtin Massoudi, MD is an Endovascular Surgery Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Endovascular Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine.

Dr. Massoudi works at Southern California Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates in Glendale, CA with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA and Encino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Massoudi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Aluna Centers
    1511 W Glenoaks Blvd, Glendale, CA 91201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 887-7273
  2. 2
    Aluna Centers
    8500 Wilshire Blvd Ste 518, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 358-1918
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
  3. 3
    Aluna Centers
    16661 Ventura Blvd Ste 824, Encino, CA 91436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 887-7272

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
CoolSculpting®
Cyst
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
CoolSculpting®
Cyst
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermaplaning Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Limb Salvage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Laser Nail Treatment Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane Defyne Chevron Icon
Restylane Lyft Chevron Icon
Restylane Refyne Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sclerotherapy of Varicose Veins of Legs Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • Motion Picture Industry Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Massoudi?

    Feb 14, 2019
    Great.
    David S in LOS ANGELES, CA — Feb 14, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ramtin Massoudi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ramtin Massoudi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Massoudi to family and friends

    Dr. Massoudi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Massoudi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ramtin Massoudi, MD.

    About Dr. Ramtin Massoudi, MD

    Specialties
    • Endovascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian, Persian, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538384797
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Il College Of Med|University of Illinois At Chicago / College of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • UIC
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ramtin Massoudi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Massoudi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Massoudi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Massoudi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Massoudi speaks Armenian, Persian, Russian and Spanish.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Massoudi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Massoudi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Massoudi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Massoudi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ramtin Massoudi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.