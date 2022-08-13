Dr. Ramy Yaacoub, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yaacoub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramy Yaacoub, MD is an Urology Specialist in Orange, CA. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Uci Medical Center101 The City Dr S, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 456-7005Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Uc Irvine Health Medical1451 Irvine Blvd, Tustin, CA 92780 Directions (714) 838-8408
Hospital Affiliations
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Definitely knows what he is doing. Gets right to the point. Leaves you feeling confident that you are getting the best care.
- Urology
- English, Arabic
- 1467730390
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Mansoura University
Dr. Yaacoub has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yaacoub accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yaacoub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yaacoub has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yaacoub on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yaacoub speaks Arabic.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Yaacoub. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yaacoub.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yaacoub, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yaacoub appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.