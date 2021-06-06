Overview of Dr. Ramzan Zakir, MD

Dr. Ramzan Zakir, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Zakir works at Heart And Vascular Institute of Central Jersey in New Brunswick, NJ with other offices in Monroe Township, NJ and Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.