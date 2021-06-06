Dr. Ramzan Zakir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zakir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramzan Zakir, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ramzan Zakir, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Dr. Zakir's Office Locations
New Brunswick Office317 George St # 415, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (848) 288-5413
Andrew Schmierer Dpm Podiatrist LLC18 Centre Dr Ste 202, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Directions (848) 288-5358
Primary and Specialty Care of Edison10 Parsonage Rd Ste 500 Fl 5, Edison, NJ 08837 Directions (848) 288-5359
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
My grandmother has received high quality for her heart conditions from Dr. Zakir. I would highly recommend him to anyone who needs the best care for their cardiovascular ailments.
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1659579274
Education & Certifications
- Newark Beth Isreal Med Ctr|Newark, Beth Isreal Med Ctr|UMDNJ New Jersey Med Sch
- Hackensack U Med Ctr|UMDNJ-NJ Med Sch Hosp
- UMDNJ NEW JERSEY MEDICAL SCHOOL
Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Interventional Cardiology
