Dr. Ran Schwarzkopf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwarzkopf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ran Schwarzkopf, MD
Overview of Dr. Ran Schwarzkopf, MD
Dr. Ran Schwarzkopf, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Ben Gurion University of The Negev / Faculty of Health Science and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Schwarzkopf works at
Dr. Schwarzkopf's Office Locations
-
1
NYU Center For Musculoskeletal Care333 E 38th St Fl 4, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 513-7711Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
NYU HOSPITAL FOR JOINT DISEASES, New York, NY233 Broadway Rm 640, New York, NY 10279 Directions (212) 513-7711
-
3
The Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Center at UC Irvine1640 Newport Blvd Ste 230, Costa Mesa, CA 92627 Directions (949) 515-5210
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schwarzkopf?
Having traversed the corridors and operating rooms of the NYC orthopedic community for two decades, I feel confident of my understanding of the field overall. Regarding surgeons, I have seen the very best and some versions of the worst. I have enjoyed and dreaded appointments, experiencing both compassion and disregard, anger and humor - and, of course, huge egos. To date, I have undergone: two hip replacements; two knee replacements; one knee revision; and one laminectomy. Needless to say, I have had countless x-rays, special studies with contrast, at least a dozen cortisone injections, several aspirations and one transfusion. I have been operated on by big names, rising stars and department heads at the two best orthopedic hospitals in NYC. I share this background solely for the purpose of placing my very high regard for Ran Schwarzkopf, M.D. into a verifiable context. He is a consummate professional, not near the apex his career, and yet vastly experienced in specific orthopedic con
About Dr. Ran Schwarzkopf, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, French, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1407016488
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School (Massachusetts General Hospital / Brigham and Women's Hospital)
- Nyu Hospital For Joint Diseases
- NY Univ Hosp
- Ben Gurion University of The Negev / Faculty of Health Science
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwarzkopf has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwarzkopf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwarzkopf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwarzkopf works at
Dr. Schwarzkopf has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwarzkopf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schwarzkopf speaks French, Hebrew and Spanish.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwarzkopf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwarzkopf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwarzkopf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwarzkopf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.