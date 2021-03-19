Dr. Rana Malek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rana Malek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rana Malek, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus.
They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 827 Linden Ave Fl 2, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 225-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Malek?
Great bedside manner. Tried very hard to figure out what was wrong with me. Tried various blood tests and even called back with results. Highly recommend for endocrinology.
About Dr. Rana Malek, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1225178866
Education & Certifications
- BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malek has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malek has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Malek. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.