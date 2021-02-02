Dr. Rana Munna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Munna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rana Munna, MD
Overview of Dr. Rana Munna, MD
Dr. Rana Munna, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Mercer University School of Medicine Macon GA and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.
Dr. Munna works at
Dr. Munna's Office Locations
Rana K Munna MD107 Preston Ct, Macon, GA 31210 Directions (478) 238-0771
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Really liked Dr. Munda, she listened to ALL my complaints and started labs immediately. I would definitely recommend her. Thorough and takes plenty of time with you.
About Dr. Rana Munna, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1053339168
Education & Certifications
- Atlanta Medical Center
- Mercer University School of Medicine Macon GA
- GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Munna has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Munna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Munna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Munna speaks Italian.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Munna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Munna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Munna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.