Dr. Rand Werbitt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rand Werbitt, MD is a Dermatologist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Werbitt works at
Locations
Norwalk ASC488 Main Ave Ste 2, Norwalk, CT 06851 Directions (203) 830-4700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Stamford ASC1290 Summer St Ste 4100, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions (203) 830-4700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient for years. Dr. Werbitt never fails to put me at ease. No matter what mood I arrive with, I leave feeling happy. His cheerful demeanor is contagious. He answers all my questions and never tries to upsell products or services which so many practitioners do today.
About Dr. Rand Werbitt, MD
- Dermatology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1760599955
Education & Certifications
- Downstate Med Ctr
- Stamford Hosp
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
