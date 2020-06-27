Dr. Randal White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randal White, MD
Dr. Randal White, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital, Methodist Heart Hospital and Uvalde Memorial Hospital.
Methodist Cardiology Clinic of San Antonio - Medical Drive4411 Medical Dr Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 571-7916
Methodist Cardiology Clinic of San Antonio - Menger Spgs Dr134 Menger Spgs Ste 1370, Boerne, TX 78006 Directions (830) 283-8644Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Uvalde Memorial Hospital
no nonsense medical advise and evaluation if you don't want the truth, stay home
- Cardiology
- English
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- University of Texas Health Science Center - San Antonio
- University of Texas Southwestern
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. White has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. White accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. White has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Pericardial Disease and Pericarditis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. White on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
