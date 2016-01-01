Dr. Randall Demartino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Demartino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randall Demartino, MD
Overview of Dr. Randall Demartino, MD
Dr. Randall Demartino, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Dr. Demartino works at
Dr. Demartino's Office Locations
-
1
Rochester - Surgery200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 577-5293
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Demartino?
About Dr. Randall Demartino, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1982825204
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
- Vascular Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Demartino accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Demartino using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Demartino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Demartino works at
Dr. Demartino has seen patients for Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Demartino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Demartino has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demartino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Demartino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Demartino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.