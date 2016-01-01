Overview of Dr. Randall Demartino, MD

Dr. Randall Demartino, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.



Dr. Demartino works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.