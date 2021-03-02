Overview

Dr. Randelon Smith, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital-crittenden and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at Gastrointestinal Specs Fndtn in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.