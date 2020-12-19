Overview of Dr. Randy Ackerman, MD

Dr. Randy Ackerman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital, Inspira Medical Center Woodbury, Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Virtua Marlton Hospital, Virtua Mount Holly Hospital, Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.



Dr. Ackerman works at New Jersey Urology, LLC in Voorhees, NJ with other offices in Woodbury, NJ and Somers Point, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.