Dr. Randy Hill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randy Hill, MD
Overview of Dr. Randy Hill, MD
Dr. Randy Hill, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They graduated from University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South.
Dr. Hill works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hill's Office Locations
-
1
Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - OB/GYN1000 E Primrose St Ste 400, Springfield, MO 65807 Directions (417) 269-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- Cox Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hill?
Dr. Hill is my gynecologist and has helped me through a repair procedure that I had two weeks ago. I am not a person who is comfortable with this type of subject, but Dr. Hill listened and was patient and kind throughout the whole process. His nursing staff is top notch and I would highly recommend Dr. Hill to anyone needing Gynocology help.
About Dr. Randy Hill, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1730122334
Education & Certifications
- U St Louis
- University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hill accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hill works at
Dr. Hill has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.