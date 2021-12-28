Dr. Inkles has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Randy Inkles, MD
Overview of Dr. Randy Inkles, MD
Dr. Randy Inkles, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY C.E.T.E.C. / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Inkles works at
Dr. Inkles' Office Locations
St Christophers Hospital for Children3601 A St, Philadelphia, PA 19134 Directions (215) 427-5000
Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia5501 Old York Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 456-7170
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable and communicates medical info to patients very clearly.
About Dr. Randy Inkles, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1962578021
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY C.E.T.E.C. / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Inkles accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Inkles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Inkles works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Inkles. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Inkles.
