Dr. Randy Irwin, MD
Dr. Randy Irwin, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent Indianapolis Interventional Radiology8433 Harcourt Rd Ste 100, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 583-7600Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pmSunday7:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
I am so appreciative of the care I received from Dr. Irwin and his entire staff. He guided me through the process of removing a blood clot and bulging vein. Can’t thank everyone enough for all their help.
- Vascular Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Ohio State University Hospital
- Univ Of Oklahoma School Of Medicine
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
Dr. Irwin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Irwin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Irwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Irwin has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Carotid Artery Disease, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Irwin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Irwin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Irwin.
