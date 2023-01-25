See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Randy Luo, MD

Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
4.9 (107)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Randy Luo, MD

Dr. Randy Luo, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from BAYLOR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Texas Orthopedic Hospital.

Dr. Luo works at Fondren Orthopedic Group - Fondren Main St in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Arm, Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Luo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Fondren Orthopedic Group - Fondren Main St
    7401 Main St, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 799-2300
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Fondren Orthopedic Group, LLP
    18220 State Highway 249 Ste 330, Houston, TX 77070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 807-4380

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • Texas Orthopedic Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Injuries Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 107 ratings
    Patient Ratings (107)
    5 Star
    (102)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 25, 2023
    Dr. Lou repaired my ligament tear and was very nice to work with. He made himself available and was easy to talk to. He was patient with questions and concerns and seemed to really care.
    Philip B — Jan 25, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Randy Luo, MD

    Specialties
    • Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Mandarin
    NPI Number
    • 1477845386
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Medicine|Baylor College Medicine|Baylor College Of Medicine
    Residency
    • University of Florida, Gainesville|University Of Florida|University of Florida, Gainesville
    Medical Education
    • BAYLOR COLL OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Randy Luo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Luo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Luo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Luo works at Fondren Orthopedic Group - Fondren Main St in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Luo’s profile.

    Dr. Luo has seen patients for Broken Arm, Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Luo speaks Chinese and Mandarin.

    107 patients have reviewed Dr. Luo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

