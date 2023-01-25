Dr. Randy Luo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randy Luo, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from BAYLOR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Texas Orthopedic Hospital.
Fondren Orthopedic Group - Fondren Main St7401 Main St, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 799-2300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Fondren Orthopedic Group, LLP18220 State Highway 249 Ste 330, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 807-4380
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Texas Orthopedic Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Lou repaired my ligament tear and was very nice to work with. He made himself available and was easy to talk to. He was patient with questions and concerns and seemed to really care.
- Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1477845386
- Baylor College Medicine|Baylor College Medicine|Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Florida, Gainesville|University Of Florida|University of Florida, Gainesville
- BAYLOR COLL OF MED
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Luo has seen patients for Broken Arm, Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Luo speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
107 patients have reviewed Dr. Luo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luo.
