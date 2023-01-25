Overview of Dr. Randy Luo, MD

Dr. Randy Luo, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from BAYLOR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Texas Orthopedic Hospital.



Dr. Luo works at Fondren Orthopedic Group - Fondren Main St in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Arm, Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.