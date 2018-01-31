Dr. Chacko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ranjit Chacko, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ranjit Chacko, MD
Dr. Ranjit Chacko, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLOMBO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Chacko's Office Locations
Baylor College of Medicine6560 Fannin St Ste 900, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-1537
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I don’t remember a lot about the summer I received ECT, but I remember Dr. Chacko’s compassion. He did save my life, and although the treatment can be tough, going through it with him by my side made it easier.
About Dr. Ranjit Chacko, MD
- Psychiatry
- 52 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLOMBO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chacko accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chacko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chacko has seen patients for Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chacko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Chacko. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chacko.
