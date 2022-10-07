Dr. Ranjiv Choudhary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choudhary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ranjiv Choudhary, MD
Overview
Dr. Ranjiv Choudhary, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Palmdale, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Southampton, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital, Palmdale Regional Medical Center and Ridgecrest Regional Hospital.
Locations
Choudhary Cardiology41210 11th St W Ste G, Palmdale, CA 93551 Directions (661) 538-2222
Hospital Affiliations
- Antelope Valley Hospital
- Palmdale Regional Medical Center
- Ridgecrest Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
The best of the Best. Amazing Doctor. Grear staff.
About Dr. Ranjiv Choudhary, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- La Usc Med Center
- New Eng Deaconess Hospital
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- University Of Southampton, School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choudhary accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choudhary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choudhary has seen patients for Hypertension, Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choudhary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Choudhary speaks Hindi and Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Choudhary. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choudhary.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choudhary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choudhary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.