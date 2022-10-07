Overview

Dr. Ranjiv Choudhary, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Palmdale, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Southampton, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital, Palmdale Regional Medical Center and Ridgecrest Regional Hospital.



Dr. Choudhary works at Choudhary Cardiology in Palmdale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.