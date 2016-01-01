Overview

Dr. Ransford Brenya, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM / SCHOOL OF OPTOMETRY and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Brenya works at Toledo Clinic in Toledo, OH with other offices in Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.