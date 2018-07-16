Dr. Pasupuleti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rao Pasupuleti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rao Pasupuleti, MD
Dr. Rao Pasupuleti, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Trenton, NJ. They completed their fellowship with UMDNJ - University Hospital
Dr. Pasupuleti works at
Dr. Pasupuleti's Office Locations
Comprehensive Neurology LLC1245 Whitehorse Mercerville Rd Ste 415, Trenton, NJ 08619 Directions (609) 585-2666
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pasupuleti has been my neurologist for the last several years, and has been wonderful throughout the entire time. He's everything a doctor should be - understanding, compassionate, a great listener, and not just incredibly knowledgeable about his specialty, but also able to explain things in a way that was always easy to understand. The staff at Comprehensive Neurology has also been great, and I have never had any problems over the years with billing, or setting up appointments.
About Dr. Rao Pasupuleti, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English, Hindi and Indian
- 1891893541
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- Morristown Meml Hosp
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pasupuleti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pasupuleti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pasupuleti works at
Dr. Pasupuleti has seen patients for Trigeminal Neuralgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pasupuleti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pasupuleti speaks Hindi and Indian.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Pasupuleti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pasupuleti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pasupuleti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pasupuleti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.