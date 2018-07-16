See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Trenton, NJ
Dr. Rao Pasupuleti, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
3.3 (12)
Overview of Dr. Rao Pasupuleti, MD

Dr. Rao Pasupuleti, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Trenton, NJ. They completed their fellowship with UMDNJ - University Hospital

Dr. Pasupuleti works at Comprehensive Neurology LLC in Trenton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Trigeminal Neuralgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pasupuleti's Office Locations

    Comprehensive Neurology LLC
    1245 Whitehorse Mercerville Rd Ste 415, Trenton, NJ 08619 (609) 585-2666

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Trigeminal Neuralgia
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Tremor

Trigeminal Neuralgia
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Tremor
Ataxia
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Palsy
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Pain
Concussion
Cranial Trauma
Dementia
Difficulty With Walking
Diplopia
Dystonia
Epilepsy
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Gait Abnormality
Headache
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
Nerve Conduction Studies
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seizure Disorders
Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Sudoscan
Syncope
Tic Disorders
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Vertigo
Visual Field Defects
Alzheimer's Disease
Aneurysm
Anterior Horn Disease
Autonomic Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Disorders
Cluster Headache
Cognitive Function Testing
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Fever-Induced Seizure
Herniated Disc
Hydrocephalus
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Lyme Disease
Meningitis
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Myoclonus
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Optic Neuritis
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Pseudobulbar Affect
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Walking
Spina Bifida
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Stenosis
Temporal Arteritis
Tension Headache
Tourette's Syndrome
Tuberous Sclerosis
Vascular Disease
Vasculitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 16, 2018
    Dr. Pasupuleti has been my neurologist for the last several years, and has been wonderful throughout the entire time. He's everything a doctor should be - understanding, compassionate, a great listener, and not just incredibly knowledgeable about his specialty, but also able to explain things in a way that was always easy to understand. The staff at Comprehensive Neurology has also been great, and I have never had any problems over the years with billing, or setting up appointments.
    Joshua in Plainsboro — Jul 16, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Rao Pasupuleti, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Indian
    NPI Number
    • 1891893541
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UMDNJ - University Hospital
    Residency
    • Morristown Meml Hosp
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pasupuleti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pasupuleti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Pasupuleti works at Comprehensive Neurology LLC in Trenton, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Pasupuleti's profile.

    Dr. Pasupuleti has seen patients for Trigeminal Neuralgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pasupuleti on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Pasupuleti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pasupuleti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pasupuleti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pasupuleti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

