Dr. Rasa Zarnegar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rasa Zarnegar, MD
Dr. Rasa Zarnegar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Case Western U &amp; Univ Hosps of Cleveland|Case Western U &amp;amp; Univ Hosps of Cleveland
Dr. Zarnegar's Office Locations
Endocrine and Minimally Invasive Surgery - Upper East Side520 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Surgical Oncology - Upper East Side525 E. 68th Street, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Both Dr Zarnegan and his resident were professional, serious, explained the diagnosis and procedure and were pleasant and well prepared
About Dr. Rasa Zarnegar, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Persian
- 1194781534
Education & Certifications
- Case Western U &amp;amp; Univ Hosps of Cleveland|Case Western U &amp;amp;amp; Univ Hosps of Cleveland
Dr. Zarnegar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zarnegar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zarnegar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zarnegar has seen patients for Acid Reflux Surgery, Inguinal Hernia and Gallbladder Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zarnegar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zarnegar speaks Persian.
278 patients have reviewed Dr. Zarnegar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zarnegar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zarnegar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zarnegar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.