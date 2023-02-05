See All General Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Rasa Zarnegar, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Rasa Zarnegar, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (278)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rasa Zarnegar, MD

Dr. Rasa Zarnegar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Case Western U &amp;amp; Univ Hosps of Cleveland|Case Western U &amp;amp;amp; Univ Hosps of Cleveland

Dr. Zarnegar works at Endocrine and Minimally Invasive Surgery - Upper East Side in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acid Reflux Surgery, Inguinal Hernia and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Zarnegar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Endocrine and Minimally Invasive Surgery - Upper East Side
    520 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Surgical Oncology - Upper East Side
    525 E. 68th Street, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acid Reflux Surgery
Inguinal Hernia
Gallbladder Removal
Acid Reflux Surgery
Inguinal Hernia
Gallbladder Removal

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgery for Achalasia Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Pyloromyotomy Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Surgery Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Cholecystoenterostomy Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Robotic Surgery Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Endocrine Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Surgery Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Tracheal Tumor or Stenosis Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Surgery, Laproscopic Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Adrenal Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Gastroenterostomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Removal of Stones from Biliary Tract With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Stomach Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Pheochromocytoma Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Surgery Chevron Icon
Swallowing Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Total Splenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 278 ratings
    Patient Ratings (278)
    5 Star
    (262)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Zarnegar?

    Feb 05, 2023
    Both Dr Zarnegan and his resident were professional, serious, explained the diagnosis and procedure and were pleasant and well prepared
    Phyllis Wheelan — Feb 05, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rasa Zarnegar, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rasa Zarnegar, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Zarnegar to family and friends

    Dr. Zarnegar's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Zarnegar

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rasa Zarnegar, MD.

    About Dr. Rasa Zarnegar, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194781534
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Case Western U &amp;amp;amp; Univ Hosps of Cleveland|Case Western U &amp;amp;amp;amp; Univ Hosps of Cleveland
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rasa Zarnegar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zarnegar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zarnegar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zarnegar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zarnegar works at Endocrine and Minimally Invasive Surgery - Upper East Side in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Zarnegar’s profile.

    Dr. Zarnegar has seen patients for Acid Reflux Surgery, Inguinal Hernia and Gallbladder Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zarnegar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    278 patients have reviewed Dr. Zarnegar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zarnegar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zarnegar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zarnegar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Rasa Zarnegar, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.