Overview of Dr. Rasa Zarnegar, MD

Dr. Rasa Zarnegar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Case Western U &amp; Univ Hosps of Cleveland|Case Western U &amp;amp; Univ Hosps of Cleveland



Dr. Zarnegar works at Endocrine and Minimally Invasive Surgery - Upper East Side in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acid Reflux Surgery, Inguinal Hernia and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.