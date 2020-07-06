Overview of Dr. Rasesh Desai, MD

Dr. Rasesh Desai, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bowling Green, KY.



Dr. Desai works at Medical Center Orthopaedics in Bowling Green, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Hip Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.