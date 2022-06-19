Overview of Dr. Rasheedat Abdul-Azeez, MD

Dr. Rasheedat Abdul-Azeez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Lagos and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Abdul-Azeez works at Arrow Medical, PLLC in Chandler, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.