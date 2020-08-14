Overview

Dr. Raul Jimenez, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital, HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, Adventhealth North Pinellas, Adventhealth Tampa and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.



Dr. Jimenez works at West Coast Arrhythmia Center in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Trinity, FL, Tampa, FL and Hudson, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.