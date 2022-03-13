See All Rheumatologists in Walnut Creek, CA
Dr. Raul Romea, MD

Rheumatology
2.9 (22)
Map Pin Small Walnut Creek, CA
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Raul Romea, MD

Dr. Raul Romea, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and UC Davis Medical Center.

Dr. Romea works at JOHN MUIR HEALTH in Walnut Creek, CA with other offices in Brentwood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), Arthritis and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Romea's Office Locations

    John Muir Health
    1450 Treat Blvd Ste 200, Walnut Creek, CA 94597 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 296-9060
    Norcal Urology Medical Group
    2400 Balfour Rd Ste 230, Brentwood, CA 94513 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 296-9060

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
  • UC Davis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Arthritis
Chronic Neck Pain
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 13, 2022
    He takes the time to listen to me and address any problem I have. He explains what is going on and how best to treat it. He also offers tele visits which is so helpful when you are in pain. My emails are always answered. His staff is wonderful
    About Dr. Raul Romea, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Spanish and Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1962408112
    Education & Certifications

Fellowship

    Fellowship
    • Winthrop - University Hospital
    Residency
    Med Coll Ohio
    Internship
    Mercy Hosp
    Medical Education
    University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raul Romea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Romea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Romea has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Romea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Romea has seen patients for Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), Arthritis and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Romea on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Romea speaks Arabic, Spanish and Vietnamese.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Romea. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Romea.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Romea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Romea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

