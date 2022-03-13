Overview of Dr. Raul Romea, MD

Dr. Raul Romea, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and UC Davis Medical Center.



Dr. Romea works at JOHN MUIR HEALTH in Walnut Creek, CA with other offices in Brentwood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), Arthritis and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.