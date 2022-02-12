Overview of Dr. Ravand Khazai, MD

Dr. Ravand Khazai, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Easton, MA. They completed their fellowship with University Of California, Davis (Ucd)



Dr. Khazai works at GSMC Steward Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center in North Easton, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.