Dr. Ravand Khazai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khazai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravand Khazai, MD
Overview of Dr. Ravand Khazai, MD
Dr. Ravand Khazai, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Easton, MA. They completed their fellowship with University Of California, Davis (Ucd)
Dr. Khazai works at
Dr. Khazai's Office Locations
-
1
GSMC Steward Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center3 Washington St Ste 200, North Easton, MA 02356 Directions (508) 205-9630
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- St. Elizabeth's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khazai?
Doctor Ravand Khazai, MD is a fantastic orthopedic Surgeon, I would highly recommend his skills, his surgery on my mother's left Hip worked out very well and mom was up & around in only a few days then physical therapy to strengthen her walk. My mom is 95 years old, very active & now Doctor Rav has given mom a new lease on life & gave her back her mobility!!!!!! Doc Rav has an excellent bedside manner & very caring & follows through very promptly w/ all of our questions & concerns. Doc Rav's skills & professionalism are outstanding!!!!!
About Dr. Ravand Khazai, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, French
- 1265844765
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, Davis (Ucd)
- University Of Chicago Med
- University of Chicago Pritzer School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khazai has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khazai accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khazai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khazai works at
Dr. Khazai speaks French.
Dr. Khazai has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khazai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khazai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khazai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.