Overview

Dr. Raveen Arora, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center and Providence St. Jude Medical Center.



Dr. Arora works at Raveen R. Arora M.d. Facc in Anaheim, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Angina and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.