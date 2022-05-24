Overview of Dr. Ravi Goklaney, MD

Dr. Ravi Goklaney, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They completed their residency with New England Med Center Hosps



Dr. Goklaney works at Advanced Medical Psychiatrc Svc in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.