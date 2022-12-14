Dr. Ravi Mani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravi Mani, MD
Overview
Dr. Ravi Mani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from St John Medical College|St John's Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.
Locations
Bay Area Gastroenterology - Webster1015 W Medical Center Blvd Ste 1700, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 805-3567Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mani is very knowledgeable, takes his time with you, very professional. I had been seeing a different GI for over a year without resolve. Dr Mani fixed my problem first visit!!! He’s the BEST!
About Dr. Ravi Mani, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- All India Institute Of Medical Science|University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- St. Martha's Hospital|University Alberta Hospital
- St Martha'S Hospital|St Marthas Hosp
- St John Medical College|St John's Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
