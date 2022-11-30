Overview of Dr. Ravi Patel, MD

Dr. Ravi Patel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Holmdel, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Atlantic Eye Associates in Holmdel, NJ with other offices in Long Branch, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Corneal Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.