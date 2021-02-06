Overview

Dr. Ravi Ravinuthala, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adams County Regional Medical Center, Christ Hospital, Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.



Dr. Ravinuthala works at Gastro Health in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Liberty Township, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Viral Hepatitis and Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.