Dr. Ravi Ravinuthala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ravi Ravinuthala, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adams County Regional Medical Center, Christ Hospital, Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.
Locations
Gastro Health - Montgomery (8271)8271 Cornell Rd Ste 730, Cincinnati, OH 45249 Directions (513) 936-0700
Gastro Health - Liberty Township7354 Liberty One Dr, Liberty Township, OH 45044 Directions (513) 751-6667
Hospital Affiliations
- Adams County Regional Medical Center
- Christ Hospital
- Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He did a procedure on me in Mercy Jewish Hospital. This is the second time he did this same procedure. He will need to do 2 to 3 more for me. He was pleasant and easy to deal with.
About Dr. Ravi Ravinuthala, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- PGIMER
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ravinuthala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ravinuthala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ravinuthala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ravinuthala works at
Dr. Ravinuthala has seen patients for Gastritis, Viral Hepatitis and Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ravinuthala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ravinuthala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ravinuthala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ravinuthala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ravinuthala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.