Overview of Dr. Ravikanth Chiravuri, MD

Dr. Ravikanth Chiravuri, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They graduated from Armed Forces Medical College|Armed Forces Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Westside Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Chiravuri works at HCA Florida Miami International Cardiology - Pembroke Pines in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Miami, FL, Davie, FL, Hollywood, FL and Aventura, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.