Overview of Dr. Ravindra Patel, MD

Dr. Ravindra Patel, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Med Coll, Baroda U and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.



Dr. Patel works at ASSOCIATES IN CARDIOLOGY & INTERNAL MEDICINE in Old Bridge, NJ with other offices in Iselin, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Chest Pain and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

