Dr. Rawan Jumean, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rawan Jumean, MD
Dr. Rawan Jumean, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Saba University School of Medicine.
Dr. Jumean's Office Locations
Rawan Jumean MD PA8500 SW 92nd St Ste 208, Miami, FL 33156 Directions (305) 661-0169
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jumean is a very knowledgeable, professional, and thorough with all her exams. She will take the time to help you whether at home or office. I feel welcomed, cared for, and completely at ease. Dr.Jumean has gone above and beyond to be sure that my complete health has been made first priority. Her office and staff members are friendly and helpful in every way. They are super speedy and respond to all my medical or drug inquires. Truly, I would recommend this medical office to anyone seeking answers to better their health and do so in a very personalized way.
About Dr. Rawan Jumean, MD
- Rheumatology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1184715435
Education & Certifications
- Saba University School of Medicine
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jumean has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jumean accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jumean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jumean speaks Arabic and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Jumean. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jumean.
