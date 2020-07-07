Dr. Ray Richards, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ray Richards, MD
Overview of Dr. Ray Richards, MD
Dr. Ray Richards, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Saint George, UT. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedar City Hospital, Kane County Hospital, Mesa View Regional Hospital, Sevier Valley Hospital and St. George Regional Hospital River Road.
Dr. Richards' Office Locations
Coral Desert Surgery Center1490 E Foremaster Dr Bldg C, Saint George, UT 84790 Directions (435) 767-9104
Dixie Regional Medical Center544 S 400 E, Saint George, UT 84770 Directions (435) 251-1000
Gammawest Cancer Services1308 E 900 S Ste B, Saint George, UT 84790 Directions (435) 767-9104
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedar City Hospital
- Kane County Hospital
- Mesa View Regional Hospital
- Sevier Valley Hospital
- St. George Regional Hospital River Road
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great service, and staf.
About Dr. Ray Richards, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063551695
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University Hospital
- St Josephs Hospital
- University of Utah School of Medicine
- Brigham Young University
- Radiation Oncology
