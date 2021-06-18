See All Podiatrists in Mineola, NY
Dr. Raymond Ferguson Jr, DPM

Podiatry
3.6 (33)
Map Pin Small Mineola, NY
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Raymond Ferguson Jr, DPM

Dr. Raymond Ferguson Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Ferguson Jr works at NYU Langone Hyperbaric and Wound Care Associates - Mineola in Mineola, NY with other offices in West Babylon, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe Repair, Hammer Toe and Bunion Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ferguson Jr's Office Locations

    NYU Langone Hyperbaric and Wound Care Associates - Mineola
    120 Mineola Blvd Ste 360, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 663-8498
    Nyu Langone Long Island Podiatry Associates - Mineola
    300 Old Country Rd Ste 102, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 742-3100
    Long Island Medical Care Services PC
    986 Sunrise Hwy, West Babylon, NY 11704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 742-3100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe Repair
Hammer Toe
Bunion Surgery
Hammer Toe Repair
Hammer Toe
Bunion Surgery

Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jun 18, 2021
    Dr Ferguson is knowledgeable, professional and has an excellent manner that puts you at ease. He is by far the Best podiatrist I have ever worked with. I would highly recommend him!
    Jackie Gilley — Jun 18, 2021
    About Dr. Raymond Ferguson Jr, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1174566178
    Education & Certifications

    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raymond Ferguson Jr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferguson Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ferguson Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ferguson Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ferguson Jr has seen patients for Hammer Toe Repair, Hammer Toe and Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferguson Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferguson Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferguson Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferguson Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferguson Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

