Overview

Dr. Raymond Landes, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Landes works at Colon Rectal Specialists in Rochester Hills, MI with other offices in Utica, MI, Lake Orion, MI and Troy, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.