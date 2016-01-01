Dr. Raymond Landes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Landes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raymond Landes, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Locations
Colon Rectal Specialists595 Barclay Cir Ste A, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 852-8020
Colon Rectal Specialists11051 Hall Rd Ste 210, Utica, MI 48317 Directions (586) 739-5220
Michigan Institute for Advanced Surgery Center1375 S Lapeer Rd Ste 109, Lake Orion, MI 48360 Directions (248) 852-8020
Colon Rectal Specialists4967 Crooks Rd Ste 230, Troy, MI 48098 Directions (248) 385-0990Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Raymond Landes, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1851367593
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
