Dr. Raymond Rowan, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Raymond Rowan, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Palm City, FL. They graduated from Barry Univ and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.

Dr. Rowan works at Certified Foot And Ankle Specialists in Palm City, FL with other offices in West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Certified Foot & Ankle Specialists, LLC
    2664 Sw Immanuel Dr, Palm City, FL 34990 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 288-3338
  2. 2
    Certifies Foot & Ankle Specialists
    1521 Forest Hill Blvd # SUITE4, West Palm Beach, FL 33406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 550-3338

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Foot Sprain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Fracture
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Diabetic Foot Care
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Clubfoot
  • View other providers who treat Clubfoot
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot
Flat Foot
Foot and Ankle Disorders
Foot and Ankle Injuries
Foot Conditions
Foot Deformities
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Heel Pain
Ingrown Toenail
Limb Length
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon
Sever's Disease
Stress Fracture of Foot
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 04, 2018
    Took excellent care of me with some fairly serious heel surgery. He is genuinely concerned about his patients and is very Good about patient education. His staff is Is pleasant, professional, and also very patient focused.
    Linda Hyers in West Palm Beach, FL — Aug 04, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Raymond Rowan, DPM
    About Dr. Raymond Rowan, DPM

    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1306188636
    • Palmetto General Hospital
    • Barry Univ
    • Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
