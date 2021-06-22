Dr. Raymond Sullivan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sullivan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Sullivan, MD
Overview of Dr. Raymond Sullivan, MD
Dr. Raymond Sullivan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sullivan's Office Locations
- 1 31 Seymour St Ste 100, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 549-3210
Orthopedic Associates of Hartford, PC345 Western Blvd, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 549-3210
Orthopedic Associates of Hartfordpc499 Farmington Ave Ste 300, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 549-3210
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am very happy with the professional care I received from Dr Sullivan, Dee Barnes and staff. He was recommended as "the best" by my WC attorney. He was always pleasant and explained things well. The biggest complaint I have is with the hours of availability. The last appointment is for 3:30. Sometimes I could get a 3:45 but had to absolutely be on time. At first, I was teaching close enough so I could get there right after dismissal. However due to the nature of my injury (I was a patient for 10 years) and change of job locations during that time, it was difficult and stressful to schedule and make appointments. Wait time improved over the years, however and I have no complaints about the care I received. I am now finally pain- free after 2 surgeries, and am forever thankful to him and his team. He gets 5 stars. The overall rating due to the reasons above, I gave 4.
About Dr. Raymond Sullivan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sullivan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sullivan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sullivan has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sullivan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan.
