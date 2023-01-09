Dr. Raymond Tien, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Tien, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Raymond Tien, MD
Dr. Raymond Tien, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bend, OR. They completed their fellowship with Oregon Health Sciences University
Dr. Tien works at
Dr. Tien's Office Locations
The Center for Orthopedic and Neurosurgical Care and Research2200 NE Neff Rd Ste 200, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 382-3344Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Blue Mountain Hospital
- St. Charles Bend
- St. Charles Prineville
- St. Charles Redmond
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Medicare
- Medico
- Mutual of Omaha
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. TIEN for a number of issues, including back surgery. He resolved all of them in a professional manner. He closely listens, asks questions and helps come up with solutions or referrals to get things back on track. Highly recommend!!
About Dr. Raymond Tien, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Spanish
- 1073518551
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health Sciences University
- University Of Miami, Coral Gables
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Tien has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tien accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tien works at
Dr. Tien has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tien on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tien speaks Spanish.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Tien. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tien.
