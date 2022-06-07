Dr. Dosani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Razak Dosani, MD
Overview of Dr. Razak Dosani, MD
Dr. Razak Dosani, MD is a Pulmonologist in Fort Myers, FL. They completed their fellowship with U Ky Med Ctr
Dr. Dosani works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Dosani's Office Locations
-
1
Lpg Pulmonology - Clayton Ct5216 CLAYTON CT, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 343-8260
- 2 2147 PO Box, Fort Myers, FL 33902 Directions (239) 343-8260
-
3
Hospitalist Group of Sw Fl PA708 Del Prado Blvd S Ste 9, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (239) 343-8260
-
4
Lee Memorial Health System2780 Cleveland Ave Ste 809, Fort Myers, FL 33901 Directions (239) 343-8260
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dosani?
Yes Dr. Dasani
About Dr. Razak Dosani, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1699832949
Education & Certifications
- U Ky Med Ctr
- Georgetown U-DC Genl Hosp
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dosani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dosani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dosani works at
Dr. Dosani has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dosani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Dosani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dosani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dosani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dosani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.