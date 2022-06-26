See All Dermatologists in Overland Park, KS
Dr. Rebecca Chain, MD

Dermatology
4.2 (10)
14 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Rebecca Chain, MD is a Dermatologist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School.

Dr. Chain works at Dermatology Consultants Midwest, P.A. in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Consultants Midwest P.A.
    10777 Nall Ave Ste 220, Overland Park, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 469-0110

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Rash
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Dermatitis
Rash
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 26, 2022
    I have been going to Dr. Chain for years. She is a remarkable individual, caring, intelligent and in particular a great dermatology doctor. She has helped me many times from turning spots and growths before they turn cancerous. Jack
    Jack Moreland — Jun 26, 2022
    About Dr. Rebecca Chain, MD

    Dermatology
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    14 years of experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1376786780
    • 1376786780
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Kansas School of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School, Norfolk
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School
    Medical Education
    Dermatology
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chain has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chain works at Dermatology Consultants Midwest, P.A. in Overland Park, KS. View the full address on Dr. Chain’s profile.

    Dr. Chain has seen patients for Dermatitis and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Chain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

