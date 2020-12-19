Overview of Dr. Rebecca Ching, MD

Dr. Rebecca Ching, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Far Eastern University--Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV.



Dr. Ching works at Ching Pediatrics, PLLC in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.