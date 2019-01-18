Dr. Rebecca Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Cohen, MD
Dr. Rebecca Cohen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED.
Full Circle Holistic2325 Lime Kiln Ln Ste A, Louisville, KY 40222 Directions (502) 774-0460
- Cigna
Dr. Cohens bedside manner is like I’m talking to my best friend, full of respect, kindness, patience, honesty and she’s funny! She goes the extra step every time I see her. Her professionalism exceeds expectations. I couldn’t recommend her more.
- Family Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1184682056
- High Risk Obstetrics
- Cabarrus Family Medicine
- UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
