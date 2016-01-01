Dr. Crichton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rebecca Crichton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rebecca Crichton, MD
Dr. Rebecca Crichton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University.
They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crichton's Office Locations
- 1 2 Dudley St Fl 5, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 274-1122
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rebecca Crichton, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1023038460
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
