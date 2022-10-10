Dr. Rebecca Jimenez-Sanders, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jimenez-Sanders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Jimenez-Sanders, MD
Overview of Dr. Rebecca Jimenez-Sanders, MD
Dr. Rebecca Jimenez-Sanders, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL.
Dr. Jimenez-Sanders' Office Locations
Virtual Neurology Texas Pllc9110 College Pointe Ct, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions (239) 208-2212
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jimenez-Sanders is by far the best doctor I've ever been to. She's caring, understanding, extremely knowledgeable and all around first-class. She looks for answers to help cure you, without just shoving more pills your way. If you're looking for someone who will change your life for the better, don't waste your time with any other neurologist.
About Dr. Rebecca Jimenez-Sanders, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1154587152
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jimenez-Sanders has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jimenez-Sanders accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jimenez-Sanders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jimenez-Sanders has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jimenez-Sanders on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Jimenez-Sanders. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jimenez-Sanders.
