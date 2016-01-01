Overview of Dr. Rebecca Shields, MD

Dr. Rebecca Shields, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Albert Einstein Medical Center.



Dr. Shields works at Fromer Eye Centers in New York, NY with other offices in Stamford, CT and Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.