Dr. Rebecca Shields, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rebecca Shields, MD
Dr. Rebecca Shields, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Albert Einstein Medical Center.
Dr. Shields' Office Locations
1
Fromer Eye Centers550 PARK AVE, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 832-9228
2
Greenwich Ophthalmology Associates2046 W Main St, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 869-3082Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday10:00am - 4:00pm
3
Eye Surgery Center of New York3130 Grand Concourse Apt B5, Bronx, NY 10458 Directions (718) 502-3937
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Rebecca Shields, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1811267255
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Shields has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shields accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shields has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shields has seen patients for Floaters, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shields on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shields. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shields.
