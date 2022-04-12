Overview of Dr. Rebecca Wiley, MD

Dr. Rebecca Wiley, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South.



Dr. Wiley works at Ferrell Duncan Clinic Ear, Nose & Throat in Springfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.