Overview

Dr. Recaredo Berbano, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tamaqua, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from U Santo Tomas and is affiliated with Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



Dr. Berbano works at Lehigh Valley Physicians Group Family Medicine in Tamaqua, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.