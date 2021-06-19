Dr. Reem Jarbou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jarbou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reem Jarbou, MD
Dr. Reem Jarbou, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Troy, MI.
Beaumont Hospital Troy44201 Dequindre Rd, Troy, MI 48085 Directions (248) 964-5111
Tayeb Gastroenterology & Associates811 South Blvd E Ste 200, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 651-0800
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Had my first appointment with Dr. Jarbou today and feel very good about it! The front office staff were helpful and friendly and very easy to communicate with. Dr. Jarbou was the same. She is very thorough and is having me see a blood doctor before having any scopes due to history of blood clots. I appreciate her thoroughness. I was impressed she is familiar with Saccharomyces Boulardii (probiotic) and that she takes a more Holistic approach. She was friendly and made me feel like she truly cares about me, even on a first visit. I couldn’t have been happier and am shocked with the reviews online.
- Gastroenterology
- English
Dr. Jarbou has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jarbou accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jarbou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jarbou has seen patients for Gastric Ulcer, Hernia and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jarbou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Jarbou. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jarbou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jarbou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jarbou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.