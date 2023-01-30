Overview

Dr. Reem Sharaiha, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Johns Hopkins Hospital|New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr



Dr. Sharaiha works at Transplantation Medicine in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatitis, Hernia and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.